Photographer searching for couple after capturing picturesque proposal at Yosemite

(WSVN) - A photographer who visited Yosemite National Park in California happened to spot a proposal in the distance on a cliff. He photographed the couple, and is now asking for the public’s help to find them.

Michigan photographer Matthew Dippel was shooting the landscape when he saw two people in his shot. When he saw one on bended knee, he realized he was watching a proposal in progress.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to act and I already had my settings all ready to go and I just pointed my camera at them and snapped away,” Dippel said.

Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them. I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Rdzy0QqFbY — Matthew Dippel (@DippelMatt) October 17, 2018

He rushed to find the couple, but was unable to find them afterward to share the picture with them.

That’s when he decided to share it on social media.

“I posted it in hopes to find them on everything and now on Twitter, it’s gone viral,” he said.

Even with thousands of likes and retweets, Dippel so far has not found the pair. He says he isn’t giving up hope yet.

“I truly hope the photo finds you. I’ve got a pretty solid photo for you and I’d really like to share it with you cause it’s a truly beautiful moment.”

