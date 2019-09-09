Photographer captures moment squirrel stopped to smell flower

VIENNA, Austria (WSVN) — A photographer captured an amazing image showing a squirrel that stopped to do something a lot of humans do.

Photographer Dick van Duijn posted photos to his Instagram account showing a squirrel stopping to smell a flower.

The photos were originally posted at the end of July. However, they recently went viral after they made an appearance in several news articles.

Duijn said the squirrel smelled the daisy before it took a bite out of the flower.

“This curious ground squirrel started smelling and tasting the flower,” Duijn said.. “I was really happy after capturing a photo like this.”

“I went to Austria especially to photograph the ground squirrels,” he added. “It was great to witness this, and very satisfying.”

To view more of Duijn’s photos, click here.

