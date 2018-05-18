Photo of teen shading woman in wheelchair with umbrella goes viral

(WSVN) - A picture of a Texas teen lending some shade to a woman in a wheelchair has gone viral.

According to Fox 25, Louis Jordan was picking his mom up from work when he saw an elderly woman sitting in the extreme Houston heat.

“It was unbearably hot. I wouldn’t want to be out there in the sun,” Jordan told KTRK.

Jordan ran back to his car to grab his umbrella and returned to where the woman, Michelle, was sitting waiting to catch a bus. He said they ended up waiting for about an hour and 45 minutes.

The picture was taken by Jordan’s mother, who said her son’s act of kindness comes as no surprise. She said last year, Jordan rescued his grandmother, who was trapped in four feet of water during Hurricane Harvey.

Now, every time Jordan sees Michelle, he grabs his umbrella and sits with her at the bus stop while she waits for her ride.

“We laugh, joke. She’s in a book club,” Jordan told KTRK. “Come to find out, she likes pork chops.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.