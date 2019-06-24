Photo of siblings embracing while celebrating pre-school graduation goes viral

(WSVN) - An adorable photo showing two siblings embracing has gone viral on social media.
Aundrea and Matthew Smith shared a photo on Instagram showing their son and daughter sharing a special moment at their daughter’s pre-school graduation, Friday.
View this post on Instagram
#feelgoodfriday Today my daughter graduated from Pre-K. After the ceremony my son walked up to her and gave her a hug. “I’m just so proud of you” he said. Then of course my daughter started crying. As we wiped away our tears, my husband asked her, “Pumpkin, why are you crying?” She responded, “I’m just so happy.” We are so blessed. ✨Tag someone below who is a blessing in your life. Let them know how much they mean to you. And if you can’t tag them call them, text them, or write them a letter. It’s important that we share joy. . . . #blackownedbusiness #blackboyjoy #blackgirlmagic #childrensbooks #teachersofig #teachersofinsta #children #education #privateschool #teachersofinstagram #educators #positiveblackimages #blackentrepreneur #blacklivesmatter #positivemovement #womenentrepreneurs #diversity #peopleofcolor
Smith said after the graduation ceremony, her son went up to his sister and gave her a hug and told her how proud he was of her.
Smith said her daughter then started weeping, to which her father asked why she was crying. “I’m just so happy,” she responded.
“We are so blessed,” Smith said in the caption.
Smith finished off her post with a reminder to let the people you care about know how much they mean to you.
“It’s important that we share joy,” she said.
Since being posted, the photo has picked up over 14,600 likes.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.