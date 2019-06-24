Photo of siblings embracing while celebrating pre-school graduation goes viral

(WSVN) - An adorable photo showing two siblings embracing has gone viral on social media.

Aundrea and Matthew Smith shared a photo on Instagram showing their son and daughter sharing a special moment at their daughter’s pre-school graduation, Friday.

Smith said after the graduation ceremony, her son went up to his sister and gave her a hug and told her how proud he was of her.

Smith said her daughter then started weeping, to which her father asked why she was crying. “I’m just so happy,” she responded.

“We are so blessed,” Smith said in the caption.

Smith finished off her post with a reminder to let the people you care about know how much they mean to you.

“It’s important that we share joy,” she said.

Since being posted, the photo has picked up over 14,600 likes.

