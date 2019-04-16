Photo of father, daughter in front of Notre Dame Cathedral ‘hour before’ fire goes viral

(WSVN) - The internet is coming together to help find a man seen in a photo happily swinging his daughter in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral reportedly an hour before it caught fire in Paris.

Brooke Windsor took to Twitter to get some help from her more than 2,000 followers, Monday evening.

“I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted [the photo],” Windsor wrote.

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

The post quickly took off, garnering more than 91,000 retweets and 180,000 likes.

Windsor said the photo was taken at 5:57 p.m. local time.

The cathedral caught fire at 6:50 p.m.

Users on social media have their fingers crossed in hopes that the post makes its way to the man.

I want to see this as a feel good news story within the next 24 hrs that this picture makes it to that family 🤞 pic.twitter.com/b78oxkYJdL — keo (@okaitlin) April 16, 2019

