PHOENIX (KNXV) — An Arizona man’s trip to help wildfire victims took an unexpected turn when he received a text that stopped him in his tracks: “I found your dog.”

Paul Guilbeault was on his way to drop off clothes and other items to victims of the Palisades Fire in California when he got the text he’d been waiting for for nearly a decade.

Eight years ago, Guilbeault lost his beloved mini Pinscher, Damian, in Oklahoma during a move from Massachusetts to Phoenix. Despite a desperate search in Oklahoma, Damian, who was 5 years old at the time, was never found—until last week.

Thanks to a kind-hearted brother and sister in Oklahoma who discovered Damian and checked to see if he had a microchip during a vet visit, Guilbeault was reunited with his long-lost companion after nearly a decade apart.

