(WSVN) - Philips is recalling millions of medical devices due to a potentially toxic defect.

On Monday, the company issued a recall of its sleep apnea and CPAP machines.

Philips officials said the problem is a foam in the machines used to soften the sound made by the machines.

The foam can deteriorate, according to the company, and project small particles and gases that can irritate airways and cause headaches.

Those who used the Philips machines are advised to stop and use an alternative.

