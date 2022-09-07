(WSVN) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines have been recalled for safety concerns.

They are specifically for Philips Respironics CPAP and BiPAP machines.

The FDA said magnets in the mask can interfere with metal in the body.

At least 14 serious injuries were reported.

Health officials said people can continue to use the products if they, or people around them, do not have implanted metal objects in their bodies.

