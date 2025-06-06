PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) — A dangerous rescue unfolded on a river in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a man was found clinging to an overturned canoe.

Witnesses called authorities at around 5 a.m. on Thursday to report a man in his 60s stuck under a rail bridge, who had been there for over an hour.

The fast-moving current caused the man to struggle to stay atop his upside down canoe, and two local officers were injured after slipping on rocks during their efforts to remove the man.

Video caught the moment the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit pulled the man to safety after nearly two hours of struggling to hang onto his overturned canoe.

Neil Goldman of the Philadelphia Canoe Club says it’s always a good idea to wear a life jacket in the water.

“So, on a river like this, there’s lots of hazards,” he said. “With more rain, the river levels come up, which attracts more people, probably, but it also makes it much more dangerous.”

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. There is no word on the extent of the officers’ injuries.



