(WSVN) - A North Carolina man got a taste of the good life recently when he was the only passenger on an American Airlines flight.

Phil Stringer had patience like no other as he booked a flight from Oklahoma to North Carolina but before the flight takeoff, storms rolled in and the flight was delayed for nearly 18 hours.

All the other passengers found other flights but he waited and ended up having the plane to himself.

Stringer started rolling, as he got personalized service from everyone at American Airlines.

Phil said how a bad situation turned into a good one when he finally got home.

“For the crew, they had to get called they were at their hotel like they were gonna go to bed. I felt so bad because I was like, Oh my gosh, they literally had to come here for me,” said Stringer. “My bag actually did get misplaced for about 45 minutes in Charlotte. I was like, Are you kidding me? We lost the one bag that we had on the plane. How did that even happen? You know, honestly, it was just turning a bad situation into a good one, we joked we laugh, we cut up, we talk I exchanged phone numbers with them and like we’re literally still texting today in group messages.”

As you saw in the video the crew even upgraded Phil to first class.

