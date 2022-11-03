(WSVN) - A new vaccine combo is in the works.
Pfizer is studying a combination COVID-19 and flu shot.
The company announced that it’s first participant received a dose in phase one of its trial.
The shot contains Pfizer’s updated COVID booster and its investigational flu vaccine.
Other vaccine makers are also studying combo shots.
Moderna developed a shot that targets both viruses and RSV.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.