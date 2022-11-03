(WSVN) - A new vaccine combo is in the works.

Pfizer is studying a combination COVID-19 and flu shot.

The company announced that it’s first participant received a dose in phase one of its trial.

The shot contains Pfizer’s updated COVID booster and its investigational flu vaccine.

Other vaccine makers are also studying combo shots.

Moderna developed a shot that targets both viruses and RSV.

