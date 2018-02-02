KATY, Texas (WSVN) — A groomer at a PetSmart in Southeastern Texas was fired after cellphone video showing her mistreating a dog went viral.

The pet’s owner, Brooke Vowers, said she was taking her small black and white dog to the retailer, located in Katy, when she was approached by another customer.

“As I’m walking out, this lady comes up to me and said she’s been waiting for an hour to see who’s [sic] dog this was because of how mean the groomer was to her,” Vowers wrote on Facebook.

The customer then showed Vowers cellphone footage she had recorded showing the groomer roughly handling the canine while cutting its hair.

About halfway through the 19-second clip, posted to Facebook on Thursday, the groomer is seen jerking the dog’s head back several times before grabbing it by the right ear.

Within hours of the video being posted, PetSmart officials announced they had terminated the employee. On its Facebook page, they wrote, “We became aware of a grooming video tonight. This treatment is completely unacceptable. The associate is no longer with PetSmart.”

The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times and shared more than 17,000 times.

