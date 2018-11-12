Petition calls for more severe punishments following deadly school bus stop crashes

(WSVN) - A petition on WhiteHouse.gov is demanding more severe penalties after multiple children were killed in school bus crashes across the country.

The petition calls for making bus safety a part of federal law, and asks for jail time for drivers that violate stop lights on school buses.

“We call upon our President and Congress to act by signing legislation that will keep our children safe by instituting severe penalties on [people] who choose to violate the red lights on a bus such as 30 days in jail, 90 day [driver’s license] suspension, 12 points on license and a mandatory minimum fine of $5000.00 for the first offense,” the petition reads.

This comes after several accidents in one week killed three siblings in Indiana, a 7-year-old boy in Pennsylvania, and a 9-year-old boy in Mississippi. Three children and two adults were also injured in a crash at a bus stop in Tampa.

The petition needs approximately 95,000 signatures by November 30th in order to qualify for a response from the White House.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.