Petco to offer free upgrade to artificial-free pet food

(WSVN) - Petco is giving a free upgrade to artificial-free pet food this weekend.

The pet retailer announced that owners with dog and cat food containing artificial ingredients can stop by their stores to swap it out for artificial-free pet food on Saturday and Sunday.

Switching to the new standard? Visit your Petco on 5/18 – 5/19 for a free nutrition consultation. When you bring in dog or cat food with artificial ingredients, we'll upgrade you to a FREE bag or can of artificial-free* dog or cat food! *Learn more: https://t.co/MQGbCGfJxx pic.twitter.com/HjSnf6foXz — Petco (@Petco) May 13, 2019

Petco recently banned foods with artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from its shelves.

A free Pals Rewards membership is required to be eligible for the free upgrade.

For more information, click here.

