PETA: Phrases like ‘bring home the bacon’ are comparable to racism, homophobia

(WSVN) - PETA wants to put an end to what they call “anti-animal” language that comes with old sayings, claiming they normalize animal cruelty.

The animal-rights group tweeted a list of “animal-friendly idioms,” suggesting they should be used to avoid offending vegans.

Instead of saying “bring home the bacon,” PETA suggested the phrase “bring home the bagels.” Rather than using the phrase “kill two birds with one stone,” their alternative is “feed two birds with one scone.”

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” PETA said in its tweet.

Here is PETA’s full list of alternative phrases:

Instead of: “Be the guinea pig.”

Say: “Be the test tube.”

Instead of: “Beat a dead horse.”

Say: “Feed a fed horse.”

Instead of: “Take the bull by the horns.”

Say: “Take the flower by the thorns.”

Instead of: “Kill two birds with one stone.”

Say: “Feed two birds with one scone.”

Instead of: “Bring home the bacon.”

Say: “Bring home the bagels.”

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018