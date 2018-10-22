PETA calls cow’s milk a symbol of white supremacy

(WSVN) - PETA wants to draw a link between cow’s milk and white supremacists in an effort to get the public to stop consuming dairy.

The controversial animal rights group calls milk the “perfect drink of choice for all (even unwitting) supremacists, since the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence on other living beings.”

To corroborate their claim, PETA points out two movies with scenes showing white supremacists drinking milk: “Inglourious Basterds” and “Get Out.”

PETA’s article goes on to speak about abuses in the dairy industry, but does not elaborate on their statement that milk has “long been a symbol of white supremacy.”

Instead, they posted a follow-up tweet with the caption, “White supremacists are guzzling cow milk in an effort to mock people of color who are lactose intolerant.”

That tweet contained a link to a New York Times article, which says white nationalists claim their ability to digest lactose as adults is proof of genetic superiority, since white people are more likely to carry that trait as descendants from cattle herders in Europe. What that argument fails to realize is East African cattle breeders experienced a similar evolution, evolutionary biologist John Novembre told the Times.

PETA used their viral tweet to encourage milk drinkers to switch to vegan milk options such as soy or almond milk.

Despite generating thousands of comments, many derided PETA’s claim. One person replied, “This is why no one takes you seriously,” while another said she would stop donating to their cause.

This is why no one takes you seriously. — 🇺🇸Rex🇺🇸 @mff (@TheRubbaRazza) October 21, 2018