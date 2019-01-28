Pet owner’s 2 dogs killed while protecting him from armed home invader

INDIANAPOLIS (WSVN) — An Indiana pet owner is mourning the loss of his beloved canine companions after they were shot and killed protecting him from an armed home invader.

According to WRTV, Thomas Brookshire heard a knock at his door. When he opened up, he said an armed man wearing a mask came inside and demanded his belongings.

However, Brookshire said, his two large dogs, Sir and Precious, charged at the man, who shot and killed them.

The man then fled the scene.

“They were just dead,” Brookshire told WRTV. “Sir was laying here. Precious had went and laid over there by the chair.”

Brookshire said his dogs gave their lives for him.

“All he took is my heart, my soul, he didn’t take my life though,” he said.

Police are now investigating the incident.

