(WSVN) - Hundreds of pets gathered to compete for the best Halloween costume in Peru.

On Monday, pet owners brought their pets to the country’s capital, Lima, to show off their furry companions’ outfits.

Among the pets was a Batman feline, a tall dog dressed as a traditional Peruvian dancer, a chihuahua dressed as a witch, another mixed breed dressed as Mario from Super Mario Bros., a small dog wearing a Woody costume accompanied with its owner dressed as Bo Peep from the Toy Story movies, and a pitbull wearing a bumblebee outfit.

The winner turned out to be a gypsy-looking dog named Mimi.

According to local authorities, the contest was organized to promote respect and care for animals.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.