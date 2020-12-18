Peruvian police officers dress up as Santa and elf during drug raid

LIMA, Peru (WSVN) — Police officers in Peru were wearing some…unusual clothing when they conducted a drug raid.

Video from Peru National Police shows two officers, one dressed as Santa Claus and another dressed as an elf, conducting a drug raid and putting a man in handcuffs.

According to Reuters, the act of dressing up while conducting a raid is a common tactic of Peruvian police to assure the element of surprise. Officers say the practice has brought some notable successes over recent years.

Police said the man they arrested had been recorded selling drugs outside his home near a school.

Officers also said they confiscated drugs and a firearm during the raid.

