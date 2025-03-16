(WSVN) - Authorities said they have confiscated the passport of a young man they consider to be a person of interest in the disappearance of a college student in the Dominican Republic.

Investigators on Saturday said they took the passport of Joshua Steven Riibe.

The 22-year-old, a college student from Iowa, was the last person to see Sudiksha Konanki alive, authorities said.

Riibe told prosecutors he and 20-year-old Konanki were hit by an intense wave while at the beach and were swept out to sea.

Riibe said he brought Konanki back to shore before she went missing.

Investigators said they currently do not have enough evidence to make Riibe a suspect.

Konanki was on spring break from the University of Pittsburgh with her friends when she vanished in Punta Cana on March 6.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.