NEW YORK (WSVN) – A person of interest in the murder of Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger was detained in New York, Miami Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Damián Valdez-Galloso, who was sought for questioning in connection with the death of the popular musician, was apprehended following an investigation that spanned multiple states.

El Taiger, born José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his black Mercedes-Benz SUV on Oct. 3 near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The 36-year-old singer, a prominent figure in the Cuban music community, was hospitalized in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries a week later on Oct. 10.

Valdez-Galloso was named as a person of interest after the Miami Police confirmed they were investigating El Taiger’s death as a homicide.

The arrest in New York follows weeks of public appeals for information related to the case.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have yet to release further details on Valdez-Galloso’s detention.

