In a recent announcement, Perrigo Company, the parent company of Gerber, has recalled several batches of its baby formula. The product in question is the Good Start SoothePro powder formula, which the company has stated could be contaminated with bacteria.

According to the company, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick or experiencing adverse events related to the use of the formula. Additionally, none of the distributed products have tested positive for the bacteria.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are advised to immediately stop using them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Perrigo Company has also set up a dedicated hotline for customers to call with any questions or concerns related to the recall.

The company also stated that they are working closely with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the situation and take appropriate action.

