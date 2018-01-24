Perdue recalls 530 pounds of chicken products

(WSVN) - Perdue is recalling more than 500 pounds of chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA, the 530 pounds of ready-to-cook chicken breast tenderloin fritters were accidentally labeled with the Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritter label.

The chicken breast tenderloin fritters contain eggs, a known allergen that was not declared on the product label.

The improperly labeled packages were shipped to food service locations in Florida, Maryland and Washington D.C.

At this point, there have been no reports of people getting sick due to the mix-up.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.