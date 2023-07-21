(CNN) — The debate over pineapple as a pizza topping has been a long-standing controversy, but now, Pepsi is introducing an unexpected twist by bringing back its Pineapple Pepsi flavor. In partnership with Little Caesars, the fruity soda will be available for a limited time, exclusively for those who dare to order a pineapple pizza.

Pineapple Pepsi, which first made its appearance in 2020, garnered mixed reactions from consumers. Some embraced the tropical fusion of flavors, while others remained steadfast in their opposition to combining fruit with their soda. Now, pineapple enthusiasts have the opportunity to enjoy both the divisive topping and its corresponding beverage together.

The decision to re-release Pineapple Pepsi comes as PepsiCo aims to explore unique flavor combinations and cater to adventurous taste buds. By collaborating with Little Caesars, they hope to capitalize on the popularity of pineapple pizza.

During this limited-time offer, customers visiting Little Caesars can savor the unique experience of enjoying pineapple as a pizza topping while washing it down with the refreshing Pineapple Pepsi. The combination offers a tropical twist to the traditional pizza and soda experience, and it’s sure to delight some and intrigue others.

While the divisive question, “Does pineapple belong on pizza?” continues to be a hot topic among food enthusiasts, the introduction of Pineapple Pepsi adds a new layer to the discussion. With its re-release, consumers are left to ponder, “How about pineapple as a soda flavor?”

