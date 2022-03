(WSVN) - Pepsi and IHOP have joined forces to make Pepsi’s newest drink — Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

It’s not available on store shelves or even at IHOP locations.

To get your hands on the new drink, use either Instagram or Twitter to post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes and add #PepsiSweepstakes.

The giveaway will last until March 29.

