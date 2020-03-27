People across the world, South Florida give thanks to first responders fighting pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - People around the world and in the South Florida community are giving thanks to the first responders who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents in London could be seen taking to the streets to show their appreciation with a round of applause, and famous landmarks lit up in blue to thank healthcare workers. In Spain, members of Congress also let doctors hear their gratitude.

“We’re very, very thankful for everything you’re doing,” a woman said.

Doctors at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami also received thanks in unlikely places. Someone had drawn messages of hope and appreciation all over the campus, and many of them thanked doctors and nurses for what they do everyday.

“We’re all a little stressed out. Sure, we’re a little anxious,” Dr. Russ Colombo said. “I was actually looking at my phone reading messages going toward the parking lot, and I looked up and saw this brightly colored stairwell leading up to the parking lot. It was a really nice message. Something that touched me at that moment.”

Miami Beach Police also received well wishes for several officers who have tested positive for the virus.

National chains are also stepping up to help.

Starbucks is offering free coffee to medical workers and first responders, and Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has donated hundreds of meals to hospitals in Kentucky.

“There’s nobody more important than people on the front line,” Schnatter said.

In South Florida, Papa John’s donated dozens of pizzas to North Shore Medical Center to thank all the healthcare workers for the work they are doing during the crisis.

