The Pentagon is set to offer a look into the world of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs, by launching a user-friendly website for the curious public. This initiative is being led by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, announced this development during a press briefing. The website will provide the public with declassified information, including photographs and videos, related to resolved UAP cases, once they have been cleared for public release.

In addition to multimedia content, the website will also offer reports, trends, and a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section. Links to official reports, transcripts, press releases, and additional resources will be available for those seeking further information.

Ryder emphasized the department’s commitment to transparency with the American people regarding AARO’s work on UAPs.

The website aims to serve as a convenient “one-stop” shop for publicly accessible information. It will be regularly updated with the latest findings as new information is declassified for public consumption.

The website, accessible at aaro.mil, is expected to launch this fall, providing an invaluable resource for those intrigued by the mysteries of UAPs.

This announcement follows recent demands from six members of Congress for details from the intelligence community regarding alleged secret programs involving crashed UFO retrieval and reverse engineering of UFO technology.

UFO whistleblower David Grusch hinted at such programs during a House Oversight Committee hearing on July 26 but refrained from providing further details due to an ongoing whistleblower reprisal case.

Grusch’s testimony was part of a hearing that included firsthand accounts from military pilots Ryan Graves and David Fravor, who have encountered UAPs during their service. Fravor described a memorable encounter with a “Tic Tac UFO” during a 2004 training mission, stating that the object was technologically advanced beyond anything known to the military.

While the Pentagon’s new website promises to provide insight into declassified UAP information, the mysteries surrounding these phenomena continue to captivate the public and policymakers alike.

