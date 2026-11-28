(CNN) — The US Defense Department spent just over $81 million on its mission supporting the Department of Homeland Security by transferring and holding migrants at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba — despite having held only 849 individuals since the operation began, according to a recent watchdog report.

The lead inspector general report published on Wednesday said the Pentagon had obligated $81,525,406 since Operation Southern Guard began in 2025. And while the military had initially surged capabilities to hold tens of thousands of people at the Navy base – there were 849 migrants held there, according to the report.

President Donald Trump directed the federal government in January 2025 to prepare to hold “high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States.”

“Most people don’t even know about it. We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo Bay to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people,” Trump said at the time. “This will double our capacity immediately.”

Officials immediately cast doubt on the plan. One US official told CNN at the time that while the capacity for 30,000 people may have existed in the 1990s, there was “no way” it existed anymore. In the weeks following, officials scrambled to set up tent facilities at the base and hundreds of military personnel surged to support what was expected to be thousands of individuals being temporarily housed there before they were taken to their home countries.

But according to the recent IG report, the maximum capacity at Guantanamo Bay since the operation began was 399 individuals.

“As of September 3, there were eight illegal aliens held at NSGB,” the report says. It adds that as of September 2026, there were roughly 350 US military personnel at Guantanamo Bay supporting DHS operations under Operation Southern Guard, though the exact number may fluctuate.

The report also says that while migrants stayed at the base for an average of seven days between July and September 2026, the average detention time had increased since the operation began “due to the unwillingness of home countries to accept repatriation of their nationals and flight-scheduling constraints.” The delayed transfer out of Guantanamo Bay resulted in one individual staying there for 102 days.

The lion’s share of the money spent on the operation has come from the US Army, according to a breakdown in the report. And while it doesn’t specify what the funding was spent on, the Army is largely the service that leads and oversees major logistical efforts.

Officials told CNN at the time that while US military flights transferring migrants to the base had begun, things like who ultimately would oversee the operation, who was paying for it, and other basic expectations remained unclear.

“There should have been a greater degree of planning before the execution,” one source with knowledge of the situation told CNN. “Now execution has begun, and everyone is trying to back into planning.”

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