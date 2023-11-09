BLOOMSBURG, Penn. (WSVN) — In a tale that proves anything is “paw-sible,” a Pennsylvania woman, Kaitlyn, discovered an unexpected connection while searching for a new canine companion.

After losing her first dog, Kaitlyn donated some of his belongings, including a special bandana, to an animal rescue center.

Last week, as Kaitlyn embarked on the journey to adopt a new furry friend, she encountered “Ella” at the shelter. Ella had spent seven years awaiting adoption.

The connection between Kaitlyn and Ella was instant, and to their surprise, Ella was adorned with the same bandana Kaitlyn had donated when her first dog passed away.

