BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSVN) — A Pennsylvania man is facing slim odds as he searches for his stolen emotional support alligator, Wally, who was taken during a visit to friends in Brunswick, Georgia.

Joie Henney said that Wally was kept in an enclosure at the home he was visiting when someone stole the alligator and placed him in another person’s yard to terrorize them.

Wildlife officials were called to the scene and a trapper was able to capture Wally,relocating him to a swamp. Despite the challenges ahead, Henney is now searching the swamp, though he remains pessimistic about his chances of finding Wally.

A friend of Henny mentioned hearing someone at a local bar bragging about stealing an alligator. The bar is trying to identify this individual.

