(CNN) — Pennsylvania inmate Michael Burham allegedly climbed workout equipment to leave through a roof and shimmied down a rope of sheets, court documents with new details on the day he escaped prison reveal.

Surveillance footage shows Burham and other prisoners walking in and out of his jail cell, says the criminal complaint filed by the City of Warren on Friday.

The search continued Tuesday for Burham, whom authorities described as “dangerous” and with survivalist skills and military experience. They said he escaped Warren County Prison last Thursday while held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide.

Warren police said Burham “was also associated with the prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple while trying to escape capture.”

Burham was thought to have supplies for “a prolonged stay in the area,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Monday.

More than 150 officers have been involved in the search, Bivens said.

‘Observed standing on a pull up machine’

Burham was seen walking around the yard of the prison gym around 10:41 p.m. while three other inmates were sitting on the ground talking, according to the complaint.

At about 11:26 p.m., Burham “was observed standing on a pull up machine” in the prison’s gym and exiting through a metal gated roof, the complaint reads.

After escaping from the gym, Burham “tied a rope which consisted of multiple sheets tied together. (He) then tied said rope from the roof and allowed it to hang on a portico,” the complaint stated.

Burham then proceeded to slide down the rope, “landing on the portico, and jumped from the portico to the ground” after which he fled the premises on foot, according to the complaint.

Details of the alleged kidnapping

CNN has also obtained the court documents detailing the alleged kidnapping that put Burham in prison in May.

Burham kidnapped an elderly couple – David and Jessica Anundson – at gunpoint from their home in Sheffield, Pennsylvania, on May 20, according to the criminal complaint from Warren County.

Burham forced the couple into their vehicle and drove them to the North Charleston, South Carolina, area, where he forced them out in a cemetery and drove away, the complaint says.

The complaint also stated the Anundsons were “in fear of serious bodily injury or death.”

Law enforcement believes that Burham was either “staying on the property or nearby and had been watching” the couple’s residence for about a week, based on the information the couple provided.

