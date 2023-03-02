(CNN) – A Pennsylvania Chick-fil-a is now requiring younger dine-in customers to be accompanied by an adult.

The fast-food restaurant in Royersford says anyone can still come in and purchase food to go.

But customers younger than 16 that want to eat inside the restaurant need to be with an adult.

The Chick-fil-a owners says they have been dealing with issues such as bad language, mistreatment of property and disrespect of employees.

He says it most often happens on weekends, when teens walk over from a nearby park unaccompanied.

The franchise owner isn’t blaming parents.

He says he understands children and teens are pushing boundaries, but that he has to set some rules at his restaurant.

The owner hopes this will only be temporary.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.