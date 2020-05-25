Pennsylvania beer company creates seasonal brew — with hot dogs

(WSVN) - Here’s an interesting brew to pair with your summer barbecues.

A brewing company called Neshaminy Creek in Pennsylvania has created what they call Hop Dog beer.

It’s an ale that was brewed with hot dogs!

Each can contains 5.5% alcohol and costs around $8.

It’s available seasonally July through September.

This isn’t the first time the beer company came up with a creative brew. Back in 2018, they brewed one with coffee beans and blueberry muffins.

