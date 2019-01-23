Pennsylvania barbershop gives children reading lessons along with haircuts

KUTZTOWN, Pen. (WSVN) — Children heading to a barbershop in Pennsylvania are leaving with more than just a fresh haircut.

For the past year, City Cuts Barbershop in Kutztown, Pennsylvania has been giving children reading lessons along with their haircut.

The barbershop keeps a collection of books for the children to read aloud while getting their hair trimmed as a part of their “Books by Kids” program.

The goal is help build the children’s reading and public speaking skills.

