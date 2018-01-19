Penguin jumps onto researchers’ boat in Antarctica

ANTARCTICA (WSVN) — A group of scientists got an unexpected visitor during their research trip in Antarctica.

Researchers with the Australian Antarctic Program were collecting water samples in Newcomb Bay when a young penguin made a quick guest appearance, leaping out of the icy water and onto their boat. The curious bird took a few seconds to look around before jumping back into the ocean.

However, that penguin wasn’t their only visitor of the day.

The team says eight penguins in total paid the researchers a visit as they worked on the boat.

