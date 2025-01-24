MIAMI (WSVN) - A new South Florida study is helping out-of-state researchers follow a majestic bird.

The broad-winged hawk named “Biscayne” is under close scrutiny at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

The birds usually spend the winter in South America, but they sometimes come to South Florida.

Researchers from Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Pennsylvania said the opportunity to collaborate was perfect.

“So we thought, if they had a bird that was in really good condition, healthy condition, and they were ready to release it, it would be an opportunity for us to put a radio on the bird and learn more about how they’re doing down there and what habitats they’re using,” said Laurie Goodrich, Director of Conservation Science at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.

“Biscayne” was fitted with a lightweight GPS transmitter backpack to follow its movements and was released.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.