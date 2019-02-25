Peeps unveils 7 new flavors before Easter

(WSVN) - Peeps lovers rejoice! Those who can’t get enough of the chick-shaped marshmallow candies are in for a treat this year.

Peeps introduced a list of new flavors just in time for Easter.

The new flavors include cotton candy, pancakes and syrup, orange sherbet dipped in flavored fudge, root beer float, vanilla cream, chocolate caramel swirl and blue raspberry.

Each new flavor comes in the classic chick shape.

They’re currently rolling out in grocery stores nationwide through April 21.

