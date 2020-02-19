PEEPS debuts new flavors ahead of Easter

(WSVN) - It’s about that time of year when PEEPS line the shelves at the super markets ahead of Easter.

This year, the company has released five new flavors sure to spark your curiosity.

Now the marshmallow treats will be available in root beer float, chocolate pudding, blue raspberry and Hot Tamales flavors.

PEEPS has also teamed up Fruit Loops to create a limited-time cereal tasting treat.

Mini-peeps in jelly bean form are also available in lemon, marshmallow, blueberry and strawberry flavors.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.