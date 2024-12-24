One organization helps fly a U.S. Army vet’s rescue dog from Kosovo to Georgia for a holiday reunion.

Army Specialist Landon Gnade is beaming with just minutes until he’s reunited with his best friend.

“I’m very excited. It’s been since October. I thought I was gonna have to say goodbye to him in Kosovo,” said Gnade.

“We’re gonna go see Landon!” said Gary Baumann, with ‘Paws of War.’

Gnade rescued Lepo while he was deployed in Kosovo. He was among a group of puppies outside his camp but stood out from the rest.

“It is the most adorable puppy I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Gnade. “Nobody was over there petting him, so I go over there, love on him and he likes the attention, and he’s a great dog. You just eventually just build a little bit of connection.”

The connection led to this special reunion.

“He just likes to relax. He’s just a chill dude,” said Gnade.

Gnade said their friendship helped him cope with being so far from home.

“You’re out there away from home, away from friends, away from family, so like you look to your people to your left and your right, and build connections with them. But there’s not like a connection you can really build between a dog and a man, you know,” he said.

He thought it would end once he got home until he found out about “Paws of War.” It’s an organization that brings together military members and animals they helped rescue.

Gnade reached out to begin the complex process of bringing Lepo to the U.S.

“So we go into a lot of war-torn areas, so getting the animals is difficult. We can have to take a dog or a cat, maybe 15 hours to find a veterinarian’s office that’s qualified,” said Baumann.

Now Gnade is bringing Lepo to his new happy home just in time for the holidays.

“He has a bunch of farmland. We got some horses, we’ve got some goats and he has like 3 siblings he’s gonna get to meet. He gets to spend those days at home,” said Gnade.

”Paws of War” said animals they rescue are often at risk or in danger making it that much worthwhile to make these reunions a reality.

The organization flew Lepo from Kosovo to New York

