Patient under age of 18 dies from virus in California

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A patient under the age of 18 is among those to die from COVID-19 in California, Los Angeles health officials announced.

The patient was one of three new deaths announced in the county, Tuesday afternoon. The two other patients were both between the ages of 50 and 70 years old.

@lapublichealth Announces Three New Deaths Related to COVID-19 & 128 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in LA County. 662 total cases and 11 total deaths. COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level. Visit https://t.co/6Yl3web9rn for more. pic.twitter.com/97mK9slVC0 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 24, 2020

One of the people between 50 and 70 had underlying health conditions and lived in West Adams, while the other is from a location that is still under investigation.

It remains unclear if the child, who was from Lancaster, had underlying health conditions.

“Each loss we experience in LA county is tragic, and we are sending out heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who’ve had to endure this tragedy,” said Los Angeles County Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

The deaths bring the total in the county to 11.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level,” officials said in a tweet.

