BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WSVN) — A 2-year-old son of a pastor was shot in the head outside a church shortly after Sunday services concluded.

The incident unfolded when a single gunshot rang out from a car parked outside the church, as another child was inside the vehicle.

“My heart goes out to them. We will help in any way we can, and God is the help that you need,” expressed neighbor Kevin Barlow.

The toddler was urgently airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. Investigators are now diligently working to determine how the young child had access to a firearm.

As of now, no charges have been filed, and the community remains in shock as they await further details surrounding this tragic event.

