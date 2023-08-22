SANTA ANA, Calif. (WSVN) — A flight that arrived in Santa Ana on Sunday night, coinciding with the passage of Tropical Storm Hilary, left passengers rattled as they experienced a rough landing due to the challenging weather conditions.

The incident unfolded as the plane touched down in the midst of the storm, causing significant unease among those on board. Donna Delfin of Long Beach, a passenger on the flight, recounted the experience.

“I saw white sparks coming out as we were screeching to a halt,” said Delfin. “I stood up and I saw that the left side of the plane was tilted up and the right side of the plane was tilted down and I was thinking ‘oh my gosh,’ you know, what had happened.”

The landing left passengers visibly shaken and seeking answers about the circumstances that led to such a challenging arrival. As the plane came to a stop, passengers were confronted with the aftermath of the turbulent landing.

“A lot of fire trucks on the ground, a lot of light and it was raining,” Delfin said as she recalled the scene. “We had our backpacks get down the firemen helped us get down the stairs because it was so slippery.”

The presence of emergency personnel and the need for assistance in disembarking the aircraft further emphasize the challenges faced during the landing.

Responding to concerns about the situation, Greg Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) reassured the public that emergency response teams are well-equipped to handle various scenarios, including adverse weather conditions.

“We plan for every kind of emergency, so for some rain and wind thrown into the mix, we can handle it,” Barta stated.

The airline said in a statement the plane was unable to taxi to the gate due to an issue with its landing gear. As of Tuesday, the plane remains at the airport in Orange County.

As investigations into the specifics of the landing unfold, passengers and aviation experts alike will seek a comprehensive understanding of the factors that contributed to the plane’s challenging arrival.

