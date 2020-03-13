Passengers arrive at South Florida airports hours before travel ban goes into effect

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Major changes are coming to airports beginning at midnight, when a 30-day travel ban will begin for Europeans traveling to the United States.

7News cameras captured passengers from Spain arriving at Miami International Airport ahead of the travel ban, Friday night.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, “Not only are we bringing a whole of government approach to confronting the coronavirus, we’re bringing an all of America approach.”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump made the major announcement as part of efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions extend to 26 countries, but will not include American citizens and exclude the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Pence added, “Americans that are returning will be screened and asked to voluntarily participate in a 14-day quarantine.”

One passenger at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport returning from Paris said, “I’ve been through customs before, and this is probably more packed and more crowded and less organized.”

Although Americans are not included in the ban, because of how quickly things are changing due to the virus, some, like Sarah Lawson, felt it was important to return as soon as possible.

“It felt like if we don’t make our flight today, we’re going to be stuck in Paris,” she said.

MIA is one of 13 airports around the country that will be allowing European flights carrying American citizens to return home during the ban.

