BOSTON (WCVB) — More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a passenger van crashed into a building in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. near 24 Rowell St. Sixteen older adults were on board the Mentor Adult Day Health van. Fourteen people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Boston EMS.

Witnesses said the driver was conscious and alert after the crash, but appeared confused and was complaining of hip pain.

Dylan Ibanez was inside his first-floor apartment when the van crashed into it.

“I see the whole living room was just filled with white smoke from the dry wall, and that’s when I ran outside and seen the whole bus in the front of the house,” he said.

Nursing student Bayla Foley helped the driver.

“I asked him and he just said he didn’t know what happened. I don’t know. There was a loud screech, that corner is really hard to come around,” Foley said.

No other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.