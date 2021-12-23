MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man is said to have taken his own life while on board the MSC Seashore.

Witnesses said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News received pictures and videos of crew members on board the ship placing a tent over the victim’s body.

Miami-Dade Police were able to confirm an announcement was made on the ship about a man who had gone overboard.

MSC Cruises said the man was traveling with his family on the cruise ship.

They released a statement reading in part, “All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”

The ship docked at PortMiami overnight.

The cruise was on a weeklong voyage.

