MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man is said to have taken his own life while on board the MSC Seashore.

Witnesses said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News received pictures and videos of crew members on board the ship placing a tent over the victim’s body.

Miami-Dade Police were able to confirm an announcement was made on the ship about a man who had gone overboard.

MSC Cruises said the man was traveling with his family on the cruise ship.

They released a statement reading in part, “All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”

The ship docked at PortMiami overnight.

The cruise was on a weeklong voyage.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox