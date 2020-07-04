Passenger on FLL-bound Spirit flight leaves before takeoff after refusing to wear mask

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A tense exchange unfolded prior to takeoff on board a Spirit flight bound for South Florida after a passenger reportedly refused to wear a face mask.

According to the airline, police were called onto the flight at LaGuardia Airport in New York City that was heading to Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

A Spirit spokesperson said the passenger took off his mask and refused to put it back on.

Video posted to social media captured the passenger and an officer arguing.

The airline said he eventually left the plane on his own.

A Spirit spokesperson said they will continue to enforce the use of face coverings on board all flights.

