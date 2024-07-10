MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A United Airlines flight that took from South Florida was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger bit a flight attendant and yelled profanities at other passengers.

United Flight 762 was heading to Newark, New Jersey after taking off from Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

Cellphone video obtained by TMZ shows a tense situation where a woman was screaming at other passengers. Flight attendants tried to de-escalate the situation and zip-tie the woman.

That’s when the subject bit one of the flight attendant’s shoulders, ripping off a piece of his uniform.

“Suck my [expletive],” said the woman to another passenger.

Another cellphone video shows the woman restrained but continuing to scream profanities at other passengers and, allegedly threatening to kill a woman, said, “Go back to Russia, old lady.”

“Let go of me, I’m an [expletive] girl. You tryin’ to kill me,” said the woman to the flight crew who was trying to restrain her.

The woman continued to berate the passengers and accuse the flight crew of having “attitude problems.”

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport, where authorities were waiting at the gate.

The woman was removed by authorities, and the flight crew was replaced by a new crew.

The emergency landing delayed the flight by three and a half hours.

Police were seen escorting the woman out of the airport.

Cellphone video captures passengers clapping once the woman was removed from the plane.

United Airlines released a statement to 7News following the situation. It reads:

United Flight 762 from Miami to Newark stopped in Orlando on Tuesday evening after a passenger became aggressive and disruptive. Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed. We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees. United Airlines

No injuries were reported.

The woman is facing several charges.

