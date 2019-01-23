Parts of Niagara Falls freeze during winter storm

NIAGARA FALLS (WSVN) — If you think South Florida was cold over the past couple of days, then you should have seen up north.

The winter storm that blanketed the Midwest in snow and saw freezing temperatures in the Northeast partially froze Niagara Falls.

Visitors to the attraction captured what looks like a frozen wonderland.

According to CNN, temperatures are expected to be frigid and another cold snap will move through the are this weekend.

