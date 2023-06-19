IOWA (WSVN)- Iowa Department of Transportation announced plans to remove suspension cables and towers on the old I-74 Bridge.

Parts of a bridge that connected Iowa and Illinois came down with the help of controlled explosives, on Sunday.

Certain areas were closed as the demolition took place.

This project is far from over, Officials said that the process won’t be completed until next year.

