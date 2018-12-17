Parrot uses Alexa to try and order items, play music from Amazon

(WSVN) - A sneaky parrot almost ran up a hefty Amazon bill after it began placing orders through its owner’s Alexa device.

According to the Sun, Rocco, an African gray parrot, has become adept at using Amazon Alexa to order such items like strawberries, watermelon, raisins, broccoli and ice cream.

He has even tried to order non-food items, such as a kite, a kettle and light bulbs.

“Rocco and Alexa chat away to each other all day. Then I have to check the shopping list and cancel all the items he’s ordered,” said Marion Wischnewski, Rocco’s owner.

Wischnewski also said Rocco will have Alexa play music.

“He loves a boogie with Alexa. But it has to be something fast, like his favorite Kings of Leon,” Wischnewski said.

According to the Times of London, Wischnewski took Rocco in after he was removed from the National Animal Welfare Trust, because he said too many curse words. Staff at the center did not want Rocco cursing to the public.

African gray parrots are known for their intelligence and their ability to mimic human speech.

